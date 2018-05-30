Enjoy theatre in the open air at Wrest Park

Open-air theatre is coming to Wrest Park, promising drama, wit and romance on summer evenings.

Chapterhouse Theatre presents The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes on Sunday, June 24.

The story tells how, deep in the beautiful Northumbrian countryside, a terrifying mystery and a legendary nemesis await the arrival of the world’s greatest detective. When the wife of Doctor Watson suddenly disappears, a desperate quest to find her begins.

Sherlock Holmes comes face to face with his greatest fear at the hands of his mortal enemy in this stunning new tale of romance and suspense.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the show starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £17.60 for adults and £11 for children.

Call 0370 333 1181 or visit chapterhouse.org to book.

The company will also stage Little Women at Wrest Park on July 31.

The timeless story is based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott.

Four sisters - Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy - tell the story of their life during the Civil War in America.

It is a story full of romance, love, passion and friendship, where hope will always outdo heartache and hardship for those with the courage to follow their dreams.

The tale of these four sisters is brought to life in a brand-new adaptation from Chapterhouse, featuring glorious period costume, traditional live music and a story of self-discovery to warm your heart.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the show starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £17.60 for adults and £11 for children. Call 0370 333 1181 or visit chapterhouse.org to book.

The company was founded in 1999 and comes to Wrest as part of a national tour.