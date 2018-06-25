Enjoy an evening with much-loved poet Simon Armitage in Bedford

One of Britain’s favourite poets is coming to Bedford this week to read from his work and discuss his life.

An Evening with Simon Armitage takes place at the Quarry Theatre on Thursday June 28.

Armitage is an award-winning poet who also writes extensively for theatre, television and radio. During the evening, he will read from a range of his work and answer questions from the audience.

Armitage was born in Marsden, West Yorkshire. Originally a probation officer, he is Professor of Poetry at the University of Leeds and was elected Professor of Poetry at the University of Oxford in 2015.

Armitage’s numerous accolades include Sunday Times Young Author of the Year, the Hay Medal for Poetry and a prestigious Ivor Novello Award for songwriting in the Bafta-winning film about young offenders, Feltham Sings.

Armitage’s poems have been part of GCSE and A-level exams for nearly two decades now. He has published a dozen collections of poetry, including Paper Aeroplane: Selected Poems 1989-2014 and his latest, The Unaccompanied. His acclaimed modern translation of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight has sold over 100,000 copies.

Armitage is also the author of two novels and three best-selling memoirs, All Points North, Walking Home and Walking Away. His theatre works include The Last Days of Troy, a visceral re-telling of the Iliad story, which played at the Royal Exchange Theatre and Shakespeare’s Globe.

He was made a CBE for services to poetry in 2010 and has been hailed by the Sunday Times as “the most popular English poet since Larkin”.

An Evening with Simon Armitage begins at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £14 or £12 for concessions. Visit www.quarrytheatre.org.uk or call 01234 362269 to book.