Ed Byrne asks if we’re just a bit too spoiled in new show coming to Bedford

Top comic Ed Byrne brings his new show to Bedford this month.

Called Spoiler Alert, the evening will see Ed explores the thin line between righteous complaining and “brat-like whining”.

Recognised as one of the finest observational comics in the industry, Ed’s television credits are numerous, including Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, Live At The Apollo, The One Show, Comic Relief Bake Off 2015, The World’s Most Dangerous Roads and, most recently, he and Dara O Briain filmed the follow up to their Big Adventure show for BBC2 entitled Dara and Ed’s Road to Mandalay.

Ed said: “We’re spoiled in all these little ways, but not spoiled enough.

“Where I think we’re not acting spoiled enough is in the political arena. We have a tendency to accept what’s happening and that’s where we should be acting more entitled.”

Ed weaves in routines about running out of petrol in the most awkward place imaginable, helping rescue an injured man in the Cairngorms, and the nation-dividing campaign and result of the EU referendum.

He comes to the Corn Exchange on Friday February 16. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £24. See bedfordcornexchange.co.uk to book.