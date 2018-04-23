Custard pies and splurge at the ready for Bugsy Malone in Bedford

The classic pint-sized gangster hit Bugsy Malone is coming to Bedford next week.

Rare Productions will be staging the ever-popular show at the Corn Exhange from Thursday May 3 to Saturday May 5.

The story tells how Dandy Dan’s hoodlums terrorise their district of New York, exterminating undesirables with their new weapon: splurge guns.

His rival is Fat Sam Stacetto, who runs the Grand Slam Speakeasy, but Fat Sam’s gang still use old-fashioned pies. Fat Sam engages the help of Bugsy Malone, a smooth city slicker who hitherto has been more occupied in sweet talking Blousey Brown, a would-be girl singer. With Bugsy’s help, Fat Sam escapes from a frame up but he learns later that Dandy Dan’s mob have splurged nearly all his gang.

Theatregoers can expect splurge, custard pies, flour bombs and gooey pandemonium galore.

Bugsy Malone began as a 1976 American-British musical gangster comedy film, directed by Alan Parker and featuring only child actors.

The show starts at 7.30pm each evening.

Tickets cost £16 and £14 for concessions.

Call 01234 718044 or visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk for more information or to book tickets.