Christmas cheer galore with two comedy party shows

Castle Comedy is holding two Christmas party specials in Bedford this month.

The first takes place tonight (Thursday), with the second on Thursday, December 21.

Both will be at the Gordon Arms Ent Shed, with four comedians, plus mince pies, cake, party poppers and crackers.

Headlining the shows is Larry Dean, who will be appearing on the new series of Live at the Apollo. He scooped the title of Scottish Comedian of the Year 2014 at just 23 years old.

In 2016 he won the Amused Moose Best Show at the Edinburgh Festival. Having been compared to Kevin Bridges and Billy Connolly, he is in demand to play the biggest comedy clubs in the UK.

Tamar Broadbent is billed as the next musical comedy sensation on the UK comedy circuit. She has sung her comedy songs on BBC Radio 4 and was a finalist in the Amused Moose Laugh Off and Funny Women Awards 2015.

UK Pun Champion 2017 Lovdev Barpaga will also be appearing. Lovdev, known as ‘Pun’jabi Warrior, was named the witty winner at the UK Pun Championships at the Leicester Comedy Festival.

Paul Revil will host the shows, which start at 8.30pm. Tickets cost £14. Call 07736 060541 to book.