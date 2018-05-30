Chris Ramsey sets out the rules for living in new stand-up show in Bedford

He’s an award-winning stand-up comedian, Celebrity Juice regular and host of his own TV show - and now Chris Ramsey is heading to Bedford.

Chris Ramsey Live 2018: The Just Happy To Get Out of the House Tour will encompass what he calls “some of the greatest life advice ever to be recorded in the history of the world (hopefully)”, as Chris sets out the rules of modern existence for his infant son. Expect fatherhood, following your dreams, how to be a gentleman, the slow pain of death and the slow pain of slow cookers as Chris tries to navigate the rights and wrongs, dos, don’ts and definitely don’ts of life.

Away from the live stage, Chris is the host of The Chris Ramsey Show, and Stand Up Central on Comedy Central. He has performed on The Royal Variety Performance (ITV), BBC One’s Live at the Apollo and is a regular on Celebrity Juice (ITV2).

Chris has presented I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp (ITV2), and is the host of Virtually Famous (E4). He has appeared on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Mock the Week (both BBC Two), Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats(Channel 4) and starred as Jack in two series of critically-acclaimed sitcom Hebburn, co-starring Vic Reeves on BBC Two, which peaked at over 2 million viewers. Chris has more than 400,000 followers on Twitter. He performs in the main auditorium at the Corn Exchange on Friday, June 8. The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £20. Visit bedfordcornexchange.co.uk or call the box office on 01234 718044 to book or for more information.