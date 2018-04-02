Celebrate a woman who led a landmark workers’ revolt in Bedford play

The extraordinary story of a dispute that challenged the way women and immigrants are treated in the workplace is returning to Bedford.

On August 20, 1976, a group of workers in a film processing factory in Willesden walked out in protest at their unfair working conditions, low pay and the “bullying tactics” used by management.

Led by mostly East African Asian women, the Grunwick strike became one of the longest and most important industrial disputes in British history, and changed the way trade unions thought about race and new immigrant communities coming to Britain in the 1970s.

And the story takes to the stage at The Place on Saturday, April14, in a play called We Are The Lions, Mr Manager! It focuses on a woman named Jayaben Desai, who led the first walk-out in protest against the humiliation she and other women employees felt at the Grunwick factory.

Playwright Neil Gore said: “Jayaben’s resolve and courage should be remembered and celebrated.”

The play received its world premiere at The Place in October last year and has since received critical acclaim, featuring in the Guardian’s round-up of best theatre in 2017.

Call 01234 354321 to book.