Bold and beautiful shows heading to Bedford venue

Daring drama and classic rock’n’roll get the new season under way at the Quarry Theatre in Bedford in the coming days.

The Rolling Stones Now is a celebration of all that has made The Rolling Stones legendary. In full costumes, recreating the Stones’ live shows of the late 60s to 90s, Mick’s pout, Keith’s riffs and Bill’s stony face are all on show as the band plays some of the greatest songs ever written including Brown Sugar, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Paint it Black and Sympathy for the Devil.

The Rolling Stones Now were established in 1998 and since then have travelled the country playing thousands of gigs and events. They have appeared with The New Yardbirds, Geno Washington, The Downliners Sect and on France TV with Jimmy Cliff, and come to the Quarry on Friday, August 31.

The theatre presents an adventurous outdoor show in Riverside Square on Saturday, September 1. First Person promises to prepare audiences for the climb to the summit of life’s health, wealth and wellbeing peaks. Made especially for public spaces and influenced by video games, First Person is a quirky fusion of fast-paced narrative, physical theatre and silent disco technology. It will be staged at noon, 1.30pm and 3pm, with admission free.

And a real-life submariner and gifted raconteur gives an insider’s view of life aboard a nuclear submarine on Tuesday, September 4. Eric’s Tales of the Sea: A Submariner’s Yarn features a selection of remarkable images illustrating Eric’s experiences. Theatregoers can expect heart-warming, real-life personal stories of danger, suspense and true love underwater.

The show has been described as “quietly wonderful” by The Times, “captivating” by Broadway Baby and “breathtaking” by The List.

The show starts at the Quarry Theatre at 7.30pm and is suitable for ages 13 and above. Tickets cost £14.50 or £12.50 for concessions.

Visit www.quarrytheatre.org.uk or call 01234 362269 to book.