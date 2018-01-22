Bedford theatre company and writer tell William Wallace’s story

Bedford theatre company Peppermint Muse returns to The Place this week with a play inspired by the myth surrounding William Wallace.

Looking for William humorously explores the historical and political conflicts between Scotland and England whilst touching on the human need for real understanding in a post-truth world.

It tells of Marian, a historian who is given the opportunity to curate an exhibition about William Wallace. But fact and fiction blur as she becomes obsessed with the man behind the myth. On a mission to break free from the shackles of her mother, Marian’s quest leads to an unexpected collision between past and present as she encounters her William.

Although the subject matter is Scottish, the company commissioned Putnoe writer Christopher Loft to turn the concept of the piece into a modern drama.

Chris said: “You don’t need to be interested in medieval Scottish history to enjoy the play. It’s written very much with a contemporary audience in mind, focusing on themes of history and identity and how we interpret those ideas.”

It takes to the stage on Thursday January 25 and Friday January 26. Call 01234 354321 to book.