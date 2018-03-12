Bedford play offers a chance to wipe away regrets after party

An entertaining evening of “what if?” is promised for theatregoers as an intriguing play is performed in Bedford next week.

Theatre company Certain Age present Life X 3 by Yasmina Reza and directed by Paul Frecknall at The Place from Wednesday March 21 to Saturday March 24.

It tells how Henri (Phil Mardlin) and Sonia (Natalie Castka) have invited Henri’s boss and his wife, Hubert (Matt Baker) and Ines (Jo Phillimore), for dinner. A diary disaster means that they arrive unexpectedly a day early. Sonia is in her dressing gown, their child is screaming for a chocolate biscuit, Henri is ranting about Hubert, the immaculate Ines is ranting about a ladder in her stocking and there is virtually no food in the apartment.

Then, with a plentiful supply of wine, things can, and do, get worse. Henri has had nothing published for three years and has just finished what he regards as a career-saving scientific paper. Hubertwastes no time in telling him that a rival has just had an article published, possibly covering the same subject. Things could have gone better and maybe they will as the same evening is run again – and again.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk/tickets to book.