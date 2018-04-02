An adventure in time with a dashing magical duo in Bedford

The 19th century’s greatest time-travelling magical duo Morgan & West return to Bedford next week.

The show promises to be a thoroughly entertaining, utterly baffling and endlessly enthralling evening.

Full of brain-bursting illusion and impossibility, all topped off with a touch of time travel, the dashing duo of deception vow to astound and enthral even the most skeptical of audiences.

Morgan & West have been performing their unique magic shows across the UK and around the world, including sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, Perth Fringe world, Adelaide Fringe where they were nominated for Best Family Show, and Buxton Fringe where they were awarded Best Comedy Show. They have also appeared on The Next Great Magician (ITV), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (ITV), and The Slammer (CBBC).

The duo are coming to The Quarry Theatre on Friday April 13, with a show especially for small chuldren at 2.30pm and another for a wider audience at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the 2pm show cost £10 or £8 for concessions, while those for the 7.30pm performance cost £12.50 or £10.50 for concessions.

Visit quarrytheatre.org.uk to book.