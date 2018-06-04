A theatrical look at life as a dad to receive premiere in Bedford

A show about not giving Mum a day off and about not baby-sitting your own kids receives its world premiere in Bedford this weekend.

DadMan: The Bathtime Warrior tells of a man who stands strong at the gates of an ideal Birth-Plan and sings the blues about Being The Only Man At A Parent And Baby Group.

He courageously navigates the precipices of school runs and enters the contest for the title of The Breadwinner armed with swords and Lego.

This show is partly quiz, partly story intertwined with live music and original songs, partly total fantasy where DadMan dives in and out of the bathtub, running into trust, breasts, flexi –hours, soft play areas and sex .

Finally, DadMan realises there is actually another, much bigger mountain to climb.

The show is presented by Notnow Collective, which specialises in the baby-friendly, baby-welcoming and baby-proof shows for adults.

To delve into the experience of fatherhood, Notnow Collective asked various artist-fathers to respond to their own experience of parenthood. The company also teamed up with two father-performers in bringing the show to life.

Notnow Collective are known for shows probing 21st Century parenthood, challenging assumptions andexpectations of gender roles, and asking the questions we are often too afraid to ask.

The show will play 11 dates across the country after opening at the Quarry Theatre in Bedford on Saturday June 9.

There will be performances at 2.30pm, at which babies up to 18 months are welcome, and another at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £12.50 or £10.50 for concessions. It runs for 55 minutes and is suitable for all ages.

Visit www.quarrytheatre.org.uk or call 01234 362269 to book.