Channel 4’s BAFTA-winning show The Jury: Murder Trial is back for series 2 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Channel 4’s The Jury: Murder Trial is set to return for a second series.

It will once again restage a real-life murder case.

But when will it be on the TV and what to expect?

A brand new series of The Jury: Murder Trial is set to start in just a few hours. The BAFTA-winning show will be back with more episodes this August.

Channel 4’s programme will once again be restaging a real-life murder trial to examine the justice system. Will this jury reach the same verdict after hearing the case?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another of the broadcaster’s acclaimed documentaries is also set to return this week. The start date for Educating Yorkshire 2 has been confirmed - full details here.

What time is The Jury: Murder Trial on TV?

The Jury: Murder Trial is back for series 2 | Channel 4

The second series of the BAFTA-winning programme is set to premiere tonight (August 26) on Channel 4. Episodes will once again air over the course of one week.

The Jury will be broadcast between Tuesday and Friday (August 29). Each episode will start at 9pm and run for approximately an hour, including adverts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch The Jury: Murder Trial series 2?

Once again, the show will be broadcast on Channel 4 with episodes airing each night from Tuesday to Friday this week. Each episode will start at 9pm, as previously mentioned.

It will also be available to watch live and on catch-up via the broadcaster’s on-demand platform of the same name. It used to be called All4/ 4oD but is now simply Channel 4.

What to expect from The Jury: Murder Trial series 2?

Once again, Channel 4 is reenacting a real-life murder case. The jury will be made up of local members of the public, but the trial itself will be performed by actors.

They will be using transcripts from an actual murder trial and will be restaged word-by-word. Will they reach the same verdict as the original trial?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For series 2, Radio Times preview reads: “A word-by-word restaging of a real-life murder trial, in which a young mother finds herself in the dock after stabbing her boyfriend in the chest with a kitchen knife. She says it was self-defence - but the ultimate decision lies with the jury.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.