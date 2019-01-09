Ten of the best things to do in and around Bedford this month

From dramatic music to thrilling drama, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Matilda Lloyd and Richard Gowers, Bunyan Meeting, Mill Street, Bedford, January 17

For the third concert of Bedford Music Club’s 50th anniversary season of its Music on Thursdays series, the club welcomes trumpeter Matilda Lloyd and organist Richard Gowers. Winner of the inaugural Eric Aubier International Trumpet Competition in October 2017 in Rouen, France, Matilda is making a reputation as one of the outstanding trumpeters of her generation. She has appeared as a soloist at the BBC Proms and with the BBC Concert Orchestra and London Mozart Players. This concert draws together three centuries of writing for the trumpet, including Petr Eben’s pictorial work, Windows, a leading work of the 20th century for accompanied trumpet. Works by Telemann, Viviani and Damase also feature.

Details: bedfordmusicclub.co.uk

2 PANTOMIME

Pied Piper, Church Hall, Church Road, Pulloxhill, January 19, 25 and 26

See local talent in a new light as the Pulloxhill Players take to the stage.

Details: Call 07846 147408

3 THEATRE

The Nightingale of South Bank, The Place, Bedford, January 19

The Nightingale of South Bank brings to life English soprano Florence Easton, who surged to fame a century ago as the first soprano to sing O Mio Babbino Caro. Helena Leonard sings many of Florence’s famous arias and tells the fascinating story of her varied career.

Details: theplacebedford.org.uk

4 MUSIC

Philharmonia Orchestra: Sibelius & Ravel, Corn Exchange, Bedford, January 22

Alice Sara Ott returns to perform Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G, composed after a concert tour of the USA in 1928 and woven through with the sounds of the jazz he encountered there. Sibelius’ Valse triste, a darkly beautiful subversion of the dance, paves the way for his First Symphony. Principal guest conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali brings his irresistible energy to this work full of sweeping melodies, evocative of vast Nordic landscapes.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

5 THEATRE

The Girl on the Train, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 23 to 26

Adapted from Paula Hawkins’ novel of the same name - an international phenomenon selling more than 20 million copies worldwide - and starring Samantha Womack and Oliver Farnworth, this gripping new play will keep audiences guessing until the final moment.

Details: atgtickets.com

6 MUSIC

Ga Ga - Queen Tribute, Corn Exchange, Bedford, January 12

From numerous Queen conventions to TV appearances, Ga Ga have consistently proved why they are so highly rated by critics and audiences alike. There are no wigs, no make-up and definitely no false moustaches, but instead a host of massive Queen songs played like they were meant to be.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

7 MUSIC

The Best of Wham!, Bedford Corn Exchange, January 18

This fun-loving, vibrant, megamix tribute to the pop sensation of the ‘80s includes all those hits, a few B-side favourites and a couple of early George Michael songs.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

8 BALLET

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 29 to February 2

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake returns with a fresh look for the 21st century. Thrilling, audacious, witty and emotive, this Swan Lake is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered convention and took the dance world by storm.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

9 MUSIC

Some Guys Have All The Luck, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 16

Capturing the excitement, energy and charisma that have made Rod Stewart a true rock icon, including those moves and all the hits.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

10 COMEDY

Lee Nelson: Serious Joker, The Stables, Wavendon, January 17

You’ve seen him sneaking into places he shouldn’t be, now come and see him where he most definitely should be: live on stage with his stand-up show.

Details: stables.org