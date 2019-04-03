Ten of the best things to do in and around Bedford in the next seven days

From a gangster-themed musical to a celebration of Take That, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

A Springtime Garland of English Song and Opera, Bedford Girls’ School, Cardington Road, Bedford, April 11, 7.45pm

Music on Thursdays, promoted by Bedford Music Club, concludes its 50th anniversary season next week with a very special recital of song and opera. Baritone Roderick Williams is one of the most highly acclaimed singers of his generation: he won the Singer of the Year Award in the 2016 Royal Philharmonic Society Awards and was made an OBE for services to music in June 2017. He is joined by mezzo-soprano Kathryn Rudge, described by What’s on Stage as ‘one of Britain’s brightest young mezzos’. William Vann, award-winning pianist and artistic director of Bedford Music Club, accompanies Roderick and Kathryn in a programme of English song and opera arias and duets.

Details: bedfordmusicclub.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Bonnie & Clyde, The Place, Bradgate Road, Bedford, April 9 to 13

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow find infamy and love in this fast-paced Tony Award-nominated musical, presented by Bedford Drama Company. Featuring a soundtrack of blues, gospel and rockabilly music, Bonnie & Clyde is a thrilling new musical from lyricist Don Black (Tell Me on a Sunday, Aspects of Love) and composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde).

Details: theplacebedford.org.uk



3 MUSIC

Alexander Bryson, White Horse, Bedford, April 8

Pianist Alexander Bryson will perform an evening of piano trio featuring the talents of Darren McCarthy on bass and Mark Hale on drums at the weekly session. After completing his undergraduate degree at Trinity College of Music in London he moved to New York City to pursue a Masters degree in classical performance, going to on work increasingly as a jazz musician. He will play a set of classics covered by such piano luminaries as Bud Powell, Wynton Kelly, Sonny Clark, Hank Jones and more.

Details: thewhitehorsebedford.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Passiontide Bring and Sing Concert, St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Midland Road, Bedford, April 6

Kempston Musical Society will be performing Stainer’s Crucifixion for Passiontide. Proceeds will be donated to St Francis Support of Orphans and Vulnerable Children in Northern Uganda charity.

Details: 01234 781010



5 MUSIC

Nikki Iles and the Danesborough Chorus, St Mary’s Church, Woburn, April 6

Dunstable-born jazz pianist and composer Nikki Iles joins the popular local choir for a concert with a difference – an evening of 20th century sacred and secular music performed mostly in a jazz style.

Details :www.danesborough.org.uk or 01525 373512



6 MUSIC

The Take That Experience, Bedford Corn Exchange, April 5

The Take That Experience present all the classic songs from the ‘90s through to the present, including smash hits Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days and Giants.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk



7 THEATRE

Flanders & Swann, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, April 5

Tim FitzHigham has been performing this award-winning homage to the extraordinary comedic talents of Michael Flanders and Donald Swann more than a decade. Accompanied by Duncan Walsh Atkins, Tim will be celebrating the much-loved words and music of those musical comedy legends.

Details: www.quarrytheatre.org.uk



8 FAMILY

Woburn Abbey and Gardens, from April 5

The historic site reopens this week with a programme of events designed to inspire visitors of all ages.

Details: woburnabbey.co.uk



9 MUSIC

The Slow Readers Club, Bedford Esquires, April 4

The Mancunian post-punks are out on an extensive UK tour following a benchmark year which saw them earn a UK Top 20 album.

Details: theslowreadersclub.co.uk



10 MUSIC

The Askew Sisters, The Place, Bedford, April 4

On record, Emily and Hazel use a palette of fiddles, melodeons, cello and concertina to create mesmerising textures.

Details: theplacebedford.org.uk