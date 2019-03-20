Ten of the best things to do in and around Bedford in the next seven days

From '90s party vibes to a comedy favourite, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Black Grape, Bedford Esquires, March 23

Their blend of hedonism, humour and hooks made them one of the most vibrant acts of the ‘90s – and now Black Grape are back. Formed by the inimitable Shaun Ryder and the irrepressible Paul Leveridge, known as Kermit, their hits included Kelly’s Heroes and Reverend Black Grape, with their debut album It’s Great When You’re Straight...Yeah! full of party vibes and Ryder’s trademark witticisms and surreal observations. Hear their best-loved tracks along with songs from new album Pop Voodoo.

Details: seetickets.com



2 MUSIC

Katy Hurt, Ent Shed, Gordon Arms, Bedford, March 23

Katy Hurt has rapidly become a leading light on the UK country/Americana scene and all without having released a full length studio album. 2018 saw her open for Liam Gallagher at Pilton Party, support Jools Holland and receive a nomination for Best Country/Folk Act at the Unsigned Music Awards, as well as performing festival slots at Country 2 Country, BlackDeer, Stone Free, Rhythmtree, Cornbury and many more.

Details: songkick.com



3 THEATRE

Three Men in a Boat, The Place, Bedford, March 23

The play has been distilled to 95 minutes of pure delight from the comical book by Jerome K Jerome which, since its first publication in 1889, has never been out of print and is regarded as one of the funniest ever written. The story follows the fortunes and misadventures of the author J, his two companions George and Harris, and his dog Montmorency on their accident-prone boating holiday on the Thames.

Details: kickinthehead.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Colibri Guitar Duo, St Mary’s Church, Marston Moretaine, March 23

English guitarist Rod Faulkner and Valérie Hartzell, an American guitarist living in England, will be performing works from English, Spanish and South American composers as well as new works by Valérie, who will also perform a solo programme.

Details: www.stmarysmarston.co.uk/index.htm



5 FAMILY

HERstory in Objects, Milton Keynes Museum, March 23 to July 28

In 2018, to celebrate the centenary of the first British women getting the vote, Milton Keynes Museum asked local women to suggest objects which best represented their lives. The stories that accompany those objects are now being told in a thought-provoking new exhibition, including items such a medieval ducking stool and a scold’s bridle.Details: miltonkeynesmuseum.org.uk

6MUSIC

Ampthill Singers, Maulden Village Hall, March 23

Expect songs old, new, even ones that time may have forgotten, along with costume changes and fun aplenty.

Details: 01525 630622



7 THEATRE

Talking Heads, The Place, Bedford, March 27 to 30

Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads first appeared on the BBC in 1987 and, with his astute observation of the British way of life, contain his usual poignancy and humour. Certain Age will be performing two of these much-loved monologues.

Details: theplacebedford.org.uk/tickets



8 THEATRE

Little Shop of Horrors, Turvey Village Hall, March 27 to 30

Something mean and green is coming to Bedfordshire as Turvey Amateur Theatrical Society performs the cult musical classic. The story follows floral assistant Seymour, who stumbles across a new breed of carnivorous plant that promises to grant him fame, fortune and all his desires – as long as the food keeps coming...

Details: thelittleboxoffice.com/tats



9 THEATRE

Girls Night, Wootton Village Hall, Church Road, Wootton, March 28 to 30

An evening of song, dance, tears and laughter presented by Wootton Country Players, Girls Night is a comedy set in Bab’s ‘80s karaoke club, where a wild, joyous and tearful evening unfolds with the girls.

Details: countryplayers.org.uk



10 MUSIC

Savannah Jazz Band, Bedford Golf Club, Great Denham, March 28

One of Britain’s most popular New Orleans-style trad jazz bands, Savannah promise to get the night swinging.

Details: 01234 320022