Ten of the best things to do in and around Bedford in the next seven days

From a historical comedy-drama to a night of food and fun, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Hervey, The Place, Bedford, March 2

Hervey tells the story – at once shocking and funny – of the feud between King George II and his son Frederick, Prince of Wales. Andrew Waxkirsh writes and performs this humorous and poignant one-man show.

Details: theplacebedford.org.uk



2 THEATRE

Where The Hell is Bernard?, The Place, Bedford, March 1

A darkly humorous tale of a world where citizens are evaporated when they are deemed no longer useful. Follow four women who find themselves awoken with possibility after Bernard escapes on his evaporation day, revealing the potential of something “other”. Haste Theatre mixes filmic influences of dystopian futures with an original score and sound design by Paul Freeman, creating striking theatre.

Details: theplacebedford.org.uk



3 CHARITY BALL

Bhangra Ball, Empire Nightclub, Bedford, March 1

A night of glitz, food and entertainment is promised at a Bhangra Ball being organised to raise vital funds to get more donors registered to help blood cancer patients. Charity DKMS Beds Hub is organising to raise money to help pay for potential life-saving stem cell donors to become registered. The Bhangra Ball includes a three-course dinner and will be hosted by television personality Harjap Bhangal and Rosie Garcha, with live performances from PBN, Shin from DCS and Saloni, with music from Kudos music. Mohammad Yasin MP and cricket star Monty Panesar, an ambassador for organ donation, will be there too.

Details: dkms-bhangra.eventbrite.co.uk



4 ART

Idiosyncrasies, Basement@Bunyan, Bunyan Meeting, Mill Street, Bedford (enter by the John Bunyan Museum in Newnham Road), until March 2

Finger painting inspired by nature is the subject of Idiosyncrasies, an exhibition by Sierra Leone-born artist Prince Jah. Prince Jah uses his fingers and natural colours to create works.

Details: Call 01234 213722



5 MUSIC

Bach Motets by Candlelight, Bedford School Chapel, March 2

Gaude, Bedford’s professional chamber choir, sing Bach’s motets, regarded as a pinnacle of Western art and showcasing the human voice unlike any other choral music.

Details: gaude.org.uk



6 MUSIC

Ned’s Atomic Dustbin acoustic set, Bedford Esquires, March 2

Formed in 1987, Ned’s Atomic Dustbin quickly built a huge fan base after playing lively shows and following a national tour as support band with The Wonder Stuff, they achieved a number one hit in the Indie Singles Chart in July 1990 with Kill Your Television. Lead singer Jonn Penney and guitarist Rat will play fan favourites in acoustic style.

Details: bedfordesquires.co.uk



7 THEATRE

The Dresser, The Place, Bedford, March 5 to 9

It has been performed all over the world, was adapted into an Oscar-winning film and recently reunited Anthony Hopkins and Ian McKellen on the small screen. Now, The Dresser is being presented by Swan Theatre Company. The play tells of an ageing Shakespearian actor and his long-suffering but devoted dresser behind the scenes of a touring theatre.

Details: theplacebedford.org.uk



8 THEATRE

The Band, Milton Keynes Theatre, March 5 to 9

Featuring the music of Take That, The Band is a beautiful story for anyone who grew up with a boy band and how those songs became the soundtrack to their lives.

Details: atgtickets.com



9 MUSIC

Classical Inspiration, Milton Keynes Theatre, March 3

Milton Keynes City Orchestra play their first major concert of the year, featuring the Grieg Piano Concerto performed with soloist Federico Colli.

Details: atgtickets.com



10 MUSIC

Vonda Shepard and Sharon Corr, The Stables, Wavendon, March 4

Friends Vonda Shepard, the musical star of Ally McBeal, and Sharon Corr, singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and member of The Corrs, join forces with their band. Expect hits including Tell Him, Dreams, Maryland, So Young, Hooked On A Feeling, Take A Minute and Smalltown Boy.

Details: stables.org