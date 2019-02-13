Ten of the best things to do in and around Bedford in the next seven days

From world-class piano to a powerful true story on the stage, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Florian Mitrea, Bedford Girls’ School, Cardington Road, Bedford, February 14

Romanian pianist Florian Mitrea will be playing some of the most challenging music in the solo piano repertoire by composers at the height of their powers. The fourth concert of Bedford Music Club’s 50th anniversary season features Mozart’s Fantasy in C minor, Beethoven’s Sonata in C major Op 53 ‘Waldstein’, Liszt’s Mephisto Waltz no 1 and Sonata in B minor.

Details: bedfordmusicclub.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Rouse, Ye Women!, The Place, Bedford, February 15 and 16

This groundbreaking folk opera tells the true story of Mary Macarthur and the female chainmakers, featuring original songs and music composed by revered folk musician John Kirkpatrick. Female chainmakers in the Black Country in the 1900s started work at the forge as children and spent their entire lives making chains. These women had no vote, were largely illiterate, worked a 54-hour week for ‘starvation wages’, and had to take their children to work. But in the autumn of 1910 hundreds held a 10-week strike against their employers. See their story played out on stage.

Details: theplacebedford.org.uk



3 FAMILY

Half-term activities, The Higgins, Bedford, until February 15

There’s been plenty happening at The Higgins Bedford this half-term – and on Friday, February 15, local artist Katie Allen will be running a Pop-Art Printing workshop, taking inspiration from Andy Warhol and creating pop-art prints.

Details: thehigginsbedford.org.uk



4 THEATRE

Robin Hood and The Revolting Peasants, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, February 15 and 16

Oddsocks Productions return for two nights of their inimitable trademark humour, live music and audience interaction in Andy Barrow’s new telling of the legend.

Details: www.oddsocks.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Big Girls Don’t Cry, Bedford Corn Exchange, February 16

Experience the classic sounds of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons authentically recreated live on stage. During the ‘60s and ‘70s. number one hits Sherry, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll and Big Girls Don’t Cry helped propel the Four Seasons and Frankie Valli to super stardom. Here’s a chance to relive those years.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk



6 MUSIC

Stefan Melovski and Dimitris Miaris, White Horse, Bedford, February 18

The weekly jazz session welcomes two guests all the way from Cyprus. Stefan Melovski spent his youth on the island and has featured as a performer at Ronnie Scott’s ‘Late Show’ and the Pizza Express Jazz Club Soho. Dimitris Miaris was born in Cyprus in 1991 and currently performs all over the island with various bands.

7 MUSIC

Paul Carrack, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 15

The BBC dubbed Carrack “The Man with the Golden Voice”, while Record Collector remarked: “If vocal talent equalled financial success, Paul Carrack would be a bigger name than legends such as Phil Collins and Elton John.”

Details: atgtickets.com



8 MUSIC

Yamato Drummers, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 16

The Yamato Drummers are back in the UK by popular demand. Their acclaimed performances of Japanese Taiko drumming and music have captivated audiences of more than seven million people in 54 countries across the globe.

Details: atgtickets.com



9 COMEDY

Jimeoin: Result!, The Stables, Wavendon, February 20

Expect an evening of world class stand-up as the Irishman from Australia brings his smartly observed, ever-evolving comedy to The Stables, fresh from a smash-hit New York off-Broadway season.

Details: stables.org



10 MUSIC

The Counterfeit Stones: The Midnight Scrambler, The Stables, Wavendon, February 21

Why pay a fortune to see ants in a stadium when for a fraction of the price you can get up close and smell the faking brilliance of the Counterfeit Stones? The Midnight Scrambler, promises yet another night of pure, unadulterated Copy-Rock, packed with big hits, retro fashion and vintage guitars.

Details: stables.org