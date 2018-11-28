Ten of the best things to do in and around Bedford in the next seven days

From award-winning stand-up to a family musical favourite, there's plenty to enjoy

1 COMEDY

Ahir Shah: Duffer, Bedford Corn Exchange, November 30

Duffer is an extraordinary, heartbreaking and heartwarming show about Ahir’s grandmother’s deportation from the UK to India when he was five years old. It delves into topics including politics, family and religion. Outside of performing his seventh completely sold-out critically-acclaimed run at the Fringe, which saw people queuing for several hours to see his show, Ahir has recently recorded BBC Two’s Live At The Apollo and Comedy Central’s Stand-Up Central.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk



2 THEATRE

The Journey, Tavistock Community Centre, Princess Street, Bedford, November 30

The Journey tells the story of a mother and child fleeing their devastated, war-ravaged homeland for a destination of perceived safety. To research the play, writer and director Steve Lambert visited Lebanon and camps on the Syrian border to learn of the desperate measures people can be forced to endure as they strive to survive.

Details: bedford.gov.uk/community_and_living/community_centres



3 THEATRE

The Wizard of Oz, Bedford Corn Exchange, November 29 to December 1

Follow the yellow brick road with Dorothy, Scarecrow, The Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion on their journey through the magical land of Oz. The show includes many of the songs from the famous MGM musical. The show is presented by Rare Productions.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Big Narstie, Empire, Mill Street, Bedford, November 30

The English rapper and MC started his career in 2002 as a member of grime crew N-Double-A, but is better known for his solo work and as an internet personality.

Details: bignarstie.com



5 THEATRE

The 39 Steps, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, November 29 to December 1

Eight actors play more than 100 characters in this comic staging of The 39 Steps set in London, 1935. When the play went to Broadway, it won two Tony awards and took the UK by storm in the 10th anniversary ‘re-revival’ in 2016. It’s a chance to meet up with cherished characters and enjoy great feats of vocal and physical slapstick.

Details: www.quarrytheatre.org.uk



6 MUSIC

Babybird, Bedford Esquires, December 1

A true maverick of the music industry makes a welcome return. Stephen Jones, aka Babybird, may be best known for the song You’re Gorgeous but has had eight top 40 records, including If You’ll Be Mine and Candy Girl, sold more than two million records and recorded with Johnny Depp.

Details: seetickets.com



7 MUSIC

Tad Newton’s Jazzfriends, Bedford Golf Club, Great Denham, November 29

The popular ensemble will celebrate the swinging jazz of Armstrong, Basie, Ellington, Waller and more, with special guest Amy Roberts on clarinet and sax.

Details: call 01234 320022



8 MUSIC

Dan Stuart, Ent Shed, Bedford, November 30

Raised in Tucson, Arizona, Dan Stuart is best known as a member of Green On Red, who toured America and Europe extensively before disbanding in 1992. He’s touring in support of his final album and a new novel, both entitled The Unfortunate Demise Of Marlowe Billings, described as a “noir travelogue through foreign landscapes real and imagined”.

Details: eastwestpromotions.co.uk



9 CRAFT FAIR

Artisan Fair, Bedford Corn Exchange, December 2

Enjoy a day of festive fun with an exclusive shopping experience. Browse and purchase creative and unique goods made by the best of Bedford’s crafts people.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk



10 THEATRE

A Christmas Carol, Stantonbury Theatre, Milton Keynes, November 30

This authentic and refreshing adaptation of the timeless tale revisits Charles Dickens’s own performances of the story, adapted from his own public reading scripts and eyewitness accounts of him on stage.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk