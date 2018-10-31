Ten of the best things to do in and around Bedford in the next seven days

From fun fireworks to filthy puppets, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Blues Fireworks Display and Funfair, Bedford Blues Rugby Club, Goldington Road, November 2

The club promises another spectacular display which it hopes will attract another sell-out attendance. Gates open at 6pm for an evening of loud and colourful entertainment, with a funfair and bars, along with two displays – one especially for small children.

2 THEATRE

Hymns for Robots, The Place, Bedford, November 1

In a small attic, packed in hundreds of cereal boxes, lies the life’s work of Delia Derbyshire - the unsung genius behind the Doctor Who theme tune and trailblazer of electronic music. Join Noctium Theatre as they explore this fascinating tale of the mother of modern music.

3 MUSIC AND FOOD

Dinner and Jazz Night, Sharnbrook Hotel, Sharnbrook, Bedford, November 2

An evening of sophisticated merriment awaits, with a three-course dinner, live jazz singer and band, disco and fireworks – all in aid of the Smart Prebend Centre, which supports the homeless, vulnerably housed and socially isolated in Bedford, which is in need of funds.

4 MUSIC

Monday Night Jazz, White Horse, Bedford, November 5

The weekly session welcomes clarinettist and alto saxophonist Giacomo Smith, who will be leading a quartet alongside some of London’s finest musicians. Giacomo is part of the Kansas Smitty’s House Band, a group of jazz-addicted 20-somethings who gained their name from being proprietors of their own bar. Between sessions and shows at their place, a sweaty weekly party in an old railway arch in Bethnal Green, and monthly shows at Ronnie Scott’s, the band composed the original jazz music for their record, which has been well received by critics and led to airplay on BBC Radio 2 and 3 and Jazz FM.

5 MUSIC

Sinatra, Sequins & Swing: The Capitol Years Live!, Bedford Corn Exchange, November 4

The show is a celebration of some of the greatest music and Hollywood glamour of the 1950s, starring two of the UK’s most talented swing vocalists, Kevin Fitzsimmons and Kitty La Roar, along with the Capitol Orchestra. The show also recreates famous scenes from Sinatra’s TV and film appearances during that time, including the One For My Baby bar scene and the Lady Is A Tramp nightclub scene from Pal Joey.

6 MUSIC

Eskies, Bedford Esquires, November 3

The Gypsy folk rock trailblazers return. The Dublin outfit deal in music that meanders from sea-soaked waltz to Italian tarantella, from brassy funeral march lament to Klezmer knees up, and from chain-gang holler to ragtime finger-snap.

7 FOOD AND MUSIC

Bedford Vegan Fair, Harpur Suite, Bedford, November 2

There’ll be food samples, information stalls and live music, with Joshua Francis performing.

8 THEATRE

Avenue Q, Sharnbrook Mill Theatre, November 5 to 10

This outrageous, puppet-filled, comedy musical about a university graduate finding his way in New York City is filled with hilarious songs, innovative dance moves and a rather ‘adult’ scene.

9 FAMILY COMEDY

Big Howard’s LOL Tastic Yuck Fest, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, November 3

This hour of fun features stand-up, interactive digital animation, sound effects, jokes and lots of clever nonsense. Howard has had his own show on CBBC with Little Howard, appeared on The Slammer and in front of the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance. He is also a regular performer for the renowned Comedy Club 4 Kids.

10 MUSIC

Talon: The Best of the Eagles, The Stables, Wavendon, November 7

Talon become one of the most successful theatre touring shows in the UK with their acclaimed Eagles tribute.

