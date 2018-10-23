Ten of the best things to do in and around Bedford in the next seven days

From a a festival of comedy to Halloween family fun, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 COMEDY

Bedford Comedy Festival, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, October 26 to 28

Some of Britain’s top and upcoming comedians are heading to Bedford. Choose from 13 performances across two venues, covering a vast range of styles. Improvised musical comedycomes from Edinburgh Fringe sell-outs The Noise Next Door, there’s comical magic for the young ones from Seska and Two-time Scottish Comedian of the Year finalist Ray Bradshaw reveals tales about growing up with deaf parents. Radio 4’s comedy cop Alfie Moore shares his unique brand of police-based humour, and the improv king Tony Slattery promises a gallop through several lifetimes worth of poignant and hilarious anecdotes.

2 EXHIBITION

We Are Five, The Higgins, Bedford, until March 2019

The exhibition marking five years since the redevelopment of The Higgins, and features artworks chosen by some of the communities, organisations and individuals the museum has worked with. A tour takes place on October 31.

3 MUSIC

Monday Night Jazz, White Horse, Bedford, October 29

The weekly session welcomes Peter Horsfall, an acclaimed trumpet player, vocalist and songwriter. Peter’s 2017 album Nighthawks received critical acclaim, including a four star review in the Guardian. Described by All About Jazz as ‘one of the year’s most original releases’, the record was featured on BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 3 and Jazz FM. In recent years, Peter has performed at The Lincoln Center in New York, Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, North Sea Jazz Festival, the Cadogan Hall, London Jazz Festival, The Jazz Cafe, Cheltenham Jazz Festival, the Southbank Centre and La Spezia Jazz Festival.

4 MUSIC

Show Me Love Live, Corn Exchange, Bedford, October 26

The multi-genre show offers the very best in UK garage, club classics, funky house, drum’n’bass, old skool, r&b, hip-hop, dancehall, trance, trap and more. The line-up features DJ Luck & MC Neat, Baby D and more.

5 FAMILY

Ghosts Ghouls and Goings On, Wrest Park, Silsoe, until October 28

Meet gruesome guides on a journey into the puzzling past. Have a got at creepy crafts and carving a petrifying pumpkin.

6 THEATRE

The Addams Family Musical, Trinity Arts and Leisure. Bromham Road, Bedford, October 31 to November 3

Bedford Marianettes present his new musical comedy based on the ever-popular Addams Family characters. Little Wednesday Addams has grown up and found love. But her boyfriend Lucas and his family might just be a little too ‘normal’ for the Addams Family...

7 BALLET

Manon, Milton Keynes Theatre, until October 27

Famous for its expressive choreography and dramatic challenge, Manon features some of the most demanding and fulfilling roles in ballet, bringing period drama to life through dance.

8 MUSIC

Back to the Planet / R.D.F/ Culture Shock, Bedford Esquires, October 27

It’s a hard-hitting triple-bill full of with political bite . RDF’s music combines punk, dub, and ska, while Back to the Planet are similar genre-mashers and Culture Shock promise anti-establishment social commentary married with infectious, raw and ragged punky ska rhythms.

9 FAMILY

Bing Live!, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 30

Join characters from the hit CBBC show as they find out how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs.

10 MUSIC

Paul McClure, The College Arms, Cranfield, October 26

Known as the Rutland Troubadour, Paul is one of the hardest-working artists around. Continually gigging and making music, he takes his inspiration from his world and the people in it. Support is from Roswell.

