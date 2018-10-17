Ten of the best things to do in and around Bedford in the next seven days

From life-affirming theatre to a silent disco all ages can enjoy, there's plenty going on...

1 MUSIC

Faith – The George Michael Legacy, Bedford Corn Exchange, October 20

Faith - The George Michael Legacy features international George Michael tribute artist Wayne Dilks, together with his seven-piece band and backing singers. A musical journey of 35 years of hit records from Wham to George’s solo career, the show and production are based on the George Michael 25 live tour.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

2 MUSIC

My Darling Clementine, Ent Shed, Bedford, October 20

For what began life as something of a side project for Michael Weston King and Lou Dalgleish, a homage to the classic country duets of the 60s and 70s, My Darling Clementine is now very much part of the country and Americana landscape. Three critically acclaimed albums, over 400 shows across Europe and North America, numerous accolades and awards have placed the band at the forefront of the burgeoning Americana scene.

Details: wegottickets.com/EastWestPromotions

3 MUSIC

Lipstick on your Collar, Corn Exchange, Bedford, October 19

Step back in time to the golden era of pop music where the jukebox roared and feet didn’t touch the floor. Get your dancing shoes at the ready, grab a milkshake and relax for an evening of back-to-back hits from the 1950s and 60s. This two-hour feel good show is performed by a full live band, including multi-instrumentalists and vocalists from many touring and West End productions.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Princess Charming, The Place, Bedford, October 21

This topical exploration of gender identity and stereotypes for children aged seven to 11 provides children a voice and families the opportunity to take part in an important discussion. Through cabaret, sticker books, song and dance, and even acrobatics, performers Charlotte Worthing and Alexander Luttley aim to inspire audiences to find the courage to defy expectations.

Details: www.theplacebedford.org.uk

5 FAMILY

Big Beats Little Feet, Corn Exchange, Bedford, October 22

Big Beats Little Feet launch their first Bedford party, with a kids vs adults silent disco. The immersive three-hour event includes wireless headphones and three DJs playing simultaneously, with a kids’ channel, a channel for the grown-ups and a party classics channel.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Clue, Riseley Village Hall, October 19 to 21

As a fast paced, action-packed classic whodunnit, Clue will test your detective skills working out who the murderer could be. With most of the cast being blackmailed by a mysterious, shadowy figure there is no shortage of motive, whilst opportunity is definitely not a problem as all of the guests have been given weapons as gifts. What could possibly go wrong?

Details: Call 01234 708412

7 MUSIC

Urban Voodoo Machine, Bedford Esquires, October 19

Described as ‘Bourbon-soaked Gypsy blues bop’n’stroll’, the Urban Voodoo Machine are self-proclaimed “murderers’ row of rogues” dressed in black and red, led by the ever enigmatic Paul-Ronney Angel. It’s a chance to catch one of the most entertaining live bands on the circuit.

Details: seetickets.com

8 MUSIC

The Little Mix Experience, Bedford Corn Exchange, October 24

Back by popular demand after a sell-out show in 2017, the Little Mix Experience returns to Bedford Corn Exchange for a half-term treat.

Details: bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Monday Night Jazz, White Horse, Bedford, October 22

Vibraphone player Nat Steele will lead a quartet featuring Will Forster on guitar, playing through a repertoire of their favourite tunes written by some of the most popular composers in jazz.

Details: thewhitehorsebedford.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Benidorm – Live, Milton Keynes Theatre, until October 20

The TV hit takes to the stage with many cast members from the series on another holiday caper.

Details: atgtickets.com