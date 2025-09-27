Strictly Come Dancing is back and this is when it will be on 💃🕺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing is properly back for a new season.

The celebs will be taking to the ballroom floor this weekend.

But when can you expect the show to be on?

Strictly Come Dancing has waltzed back last weekend and the newly paired-up couples will be taking to the ballroom tonight. Audiences might be rusty when it comes to their TV routine after nine months without a new episode.

The show is now in its 23rd series and is one of the real signs that autumn has arrived. It will be continuing over the coming weeks and months - but one star has already had to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her replacement has been confirmed. The new addition will debut tonight (September 27) and has spoken about the ‘craziest 24 hours’ since getting the call.

But when exactly will the show be on the TV this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman look back on 20 glorious years of Strictly Come Dancing

The show will be kicking-off its season in proper fashion today (September 20). All 15 celebs will take to the dance floor but there is no risk of them going home - at least this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing is due to start at 6.55pm and it is a bumper length episode. It is due to run until 9.25pm, a whopping two and a half hours.

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “The celebrities and their partners perform their opening routines, safe in the knowledge that no one is being voted off this week, although judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will offer their comments - good or bad.”

Due to no elimination taking place in week one, there will just be one episode this weekend. Strictly will not be on Sunday (September 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing?

The BBC has been the home of Strictly since it first danced onto our TV screens more than two decades ago. Series 23 will be broadcast weekly on BBC One through to December.

Episodes will also be available on catch-up on iPlayer, if you can’t watch it as it is broadcast. It can also be watched live on the app.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.