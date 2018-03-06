Star singer to bring the soul

Focus on Jazz returns with what promises to be a memorable evening of soulful music in Luton on this month.

Terri Walker will be making her first ever appearance at the Bear Club on Friday, March 23.

Terri is one of the UK’s leading soul artists. Fresh from her sold out Neo-Soul nights with Omar in London in January, Terri has a 15-year pedigree within the music business featuring nominations for the Mercury Prize as well as four for the Mobos.

She studied at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts where she began to study and sing opera.

She began singing professionally aged 18.

Terri said: “It was always a life-long ambition of mine. I think classical training is the best kind of training you can get.”

Support comes from James Francis, who has toured as a backing vocalist with chart topping UK artist JP Cooper and X-Factor winner Ben Haenow and has performed at the Royal Albert Hall with Josh Groban.

James will be performing a set that spans a repertoire of soul, jazz and gospel.

As always, DJ Paul Goldsmith will be on the decks and the event will be compered by Lee Drummond from Luton’s Tropical FM.

Tickets cost £23.50 plus booking fee in advance.

See tkt.to/23terriwalker to book.