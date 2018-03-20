Soaring choral voices bring peace to Bedford venue

One of the leading university choral groups in the world will perform in Bedford this week.

The Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, under the direction of Graham Ross, have gained an international reputation.

And they will sing at the Bunyan Meeting church in Mill Street from 7.45pm.

In the centenary year of the end of the First World War, their programme In Peace explores themes of peace and serenity. The concert features a selection of choral music by James MacMillan, Gustav Holst, John Sheppard, Christopher Tye, Richard Rodney Bennett, Arvo Pärt, Judith Bingham and Charles Stanford.

Several settings of the Nunc dimittis are interwoven with some of the most beautifully reflective of 600 years of choral writing.

The concert is the penultimate night of Bedford Music Club’s 2017-18 Music on Thursdays series. Six annual concerts draw together some of the finest artists in the fields of baroque ensemble playing, chamber music, song and choral singing. The final concert is on April 26, featuring world-famous viol consort Fretwork.

Tickets cost £18 for adults, £5 for students and £2 for children. Call 01234 261811 to book or buy on the door.