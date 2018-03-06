See the Apocalypse in a new light at museum in Bedford

A new exhibition examining the Apocalypse is now open at one of Bedford’s more unusual museums.

Artist Michael Takeo Magruder’s work explores contemporary creative visions inspired by and based upon the Book of Revelation which was central to the philosophy and beliefs of the Panacea Society.

The Panacea Society was a religious group prominent in the early half of the 20th century.

Its members believed that the Garden of Eden was actually in Bedford. It was there that they gathered to await the biblical apocalypse and the second coming of Jesus. The last member of the society died in 2012, still waiting.

On the site of the original community headquarters a museum was created to tell their story.

The exhibition consists of five new media installations constructed using a range of digital technologies and physical materials associated with traditional art forms.

This blending of new and old aims to update and expand the concepts and contexts that have surrounded the Book of Revelation, which was central to the philosophy and beliefs of the Panacea Society.

The exhibition runs until July 1.

Visit www.censamm.org for more information.