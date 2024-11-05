Sara Pascoe: comedian announces massive comedy tour throughout 2025 - dates, tickets and accessibility shows
- Comedian Sara Pascoe has announced a huge UK tour taking place throughout 2025 and 2026.
- The tour will also see a number of her performances catering for those who require British Sign Language or live-captioning.
- Here’s the full list of tour dates, including accessibility options, and how you can grab a ticket shortly.
For the first time since 2022, comedian Sara Pascoe is about to hit the road in one of her biggest UK tours to date from June 21 2025.
The tour, titled I Am A Strange Gloop, sees Pascoe “contemplate a new era” through her trademark confessional comedy. “Gone are the days of self-exploration via sexual safari, instead this middle-aged new mum must work out who she is while watching Peppa Pig…
“... coasted with squashed banana down her jumper and sweet potato in her hair.”
Sara has earned critical acclaim for her stand up, writing, broadcasting and podcasting. As a TV regular, Sara has appeared on the likes of Taskmaster, Live At The Apollo, QI, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Mock The Week and more.
The comedian has also recently been announced as part of Prime Video’s Last One Laughing UK which will air in 2025.
Speaking about the massive tour, Sara Pascoe said: “I have grown to depend on touring, not only because of my deep love of performing stand up, but also to avoid the difficult bedtimes of my unruly children”.
To ensure that comedy is for everybody too, Pascoe has announced that a number of shows during her 2025/2026 UK tour will have access to either British Sign Language or live-captioning, ensuring that those with accessibility requirements are catered for.
So where is Sara Pascoe touring throughout 2025 and 2026? Prepare for quite the long list.
Where is Sara Pascoe performing on her 2025 UK tour?
Sara Pascoe is performing at the following venues on the following dates - with accessibility options included for those that require BSL, ISL or closed-captioning during her shows.
- June 21 2025: New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich
- June 28 2025: Connaught Theatre, Worthing
- July 3 2025: Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage
- July 6 2025: Palace Theatre, Southend
- July 8 2025: Maltings, Farnham
- July 13 2025: Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford
- July 16 2025: Playhouse, Oxford
- July 31 2025: The Hawth, Crawley
- October 16 2025: King’s Theatre, Portsmouth
- October 18 2025: Alban Arena, St Albans
- October 19 2025: Royal and Derngate, Northampton
- October 23 2025: Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells
- October 24 2025: De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill
- October 25 2025: Charter Hall, Colchester
- October 30 2025: Town Hall, Birmingham
- October 31 2025: Town Hall, Cheltenham
- November 1 2025: The Forum, Bath
- November 6 2025: Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
- November 8 2025: Opera House, Buxton
- November 13 2025: Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- November 14 2025: Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry
- November 20 2025: William Aston Hall, Wrexham
- November 21 2025: Beacon, Bristol (BSL)
- November 29 2025: Brighton Dome, Brighton (BSL and live-captioned)
- November 30 2025: Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
- February 5 2026: Tyne Theatre and Opera House, Newcastle (BSL)
- February 6 2026: Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate
- February 12 2026: Hexagon, Reading
- February 13 2026: Concert Hall, Nottingham (BSL)
- February 14 2026: De Montfort Hall, Leicester (BSL)
- February 26 2026: Orchard Theatre, Dartford
- February 28 2026: Dorking Halls, Dorking
- March 1 2026: The Palladium, London (BSL)
- March 6 2026: Music Hall, Aberdeen
- March 7 2026: Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow (BSL)
- March 12 2026: Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
- March 13 2026: Corn Exchange, Exeter
- March 14 2026: Westlands Entertainment Venue, Yeovil
- March 19 2026 Grove Theatre, Dunstable
- March 20 2026: Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- March 22 2026: New Theatre, Cardiff (BSL)
- March 27 2026: Gala Theatre, Durham
- March 28 2026: The Lowry, Salford (BSL)
- March 29 2026: Theatre Royal, Norwich
When can I get tickets to see Sara Pascoe on her 2025 UK tour?
Tickets to see Sara Pascoe on her widespread tour of the United Kingdom will go on sale on November 8 2024 through See Tickets and Sara Pascoe’s website from 10am.
Have you seen Sara Pascoe perform live before, or are you tempted to go to see one of her upcoming shows after her appearances on television? Let us know your thoughts about this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.