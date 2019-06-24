REVIEW: Is Toy Story 4 worth the wait?

Matt Adcock reviews Toy Story 4

“I was made to help a child, I don't remember it being this hard…”

It’s been a while but now Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the gang saddle up for a fourth time and embark on a road trip with Bonnie and her new favourite but homemade toy named Forky (Tony Hale).

This adventurous journey turns out to be far more than a cash-in sequel, packing real heart, excellent comedy and some of the best CGI ever created. The writing team have done a marvellous job in managing to take the beating heart of Toy Story and inject a whole new lease of life into it.

The plot sees Woody reunited with the toy who stole his heart, Bo Peep (Annie Potts), while trying to convince Bonnie’s beloved Forky who is having an existential crisis: as a ‘spork’ he knows he’s trash seeks to dispose of himself in the nearest bin. It’s a premise that brings a winning sense of metaphysical depth along with a sharp sense of humour and just enough slightly scary moments.

A road trip in an RV brings several new toys into the mix - carnival prizes (Ducky and Bunny - voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) are absolute riots, and there is a brilliant alpha toy, the all Canadian stunt-motocross action figure Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves). The bad guys this time are in the form of damaged vintage doll Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks) who's stuck in an antique store with a small army of scary ventriloquist dolls led by the sinister ‘Vincent’.

So as we viewers get to go to infinity and beyond – at least one more time - it’s a joy to report that the geniuses at Disney / Pixar have managed to produce another lovely addition to this this winning franchise. This works as a great send-off to our existing team (much like Avengers Endgame) but also could form a new beginning if they want to explore more adventures.

By the emotional end I’m sure my good pal Tom had a tear in his eye and there was a great, er, ‘buzz’ in the cinema. The bonus after credit scenes are simply superb too so make sure you don’t run out at the end.

Toy Story 4 is a complete joy to behold – highly recommended viewing for all the family.