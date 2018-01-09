Relive the glory days of the Haçienda at Wrest Park

Live music will be returning to the stunning grounds of Wrest Park in Silsoe this summer with a series of concerts – with Haçienda Classical among the line-up.

The show is an orchestral reimagining of one of the most notable music scenes in British history, emanating from the Haçienda club in Manchester, and will be performed live at Wrest Park on Sunday September 2.

Haçienda Classical sees the club’s original DJ partnership of Graeme Park and Mike Pickering reinterpret seminal dance classics live with Manchester Camerata orchestra, conducted by Tim Crooks, and executively produced by Peter Hook.

The live show has received rave reviews since its first Manchester Bridgewater Hall concerts only 20 months ago. It has since performed 25 concerts playing to audiences totalling around 150,000 in total, including opening up the main stage of Glastonbury Festival in 2017. The Heritage Live Concert Series will take place over the weekend of August 31 to September 2.

The classical-meets-club concept has resulted in the breathing of new life into seminal club anthems including Blue Monday, Voodoo Ray, Good Life and Ride On Time.

Visit ticketline.co.uk/heritage-live-concerts to book.