This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Avoid having to ‘Guess’ what to bring and what not to bring with you to Parklife 2025 🎶🎪🎫

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parklife 2025 is set to be one of the biggest musical celebrations in Manchester this year.

The festival is set to be headlined by 50 Cent and Charli XCX in June 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about Parklife 2025, from gate opening times to what the weather ‘might’ be like over the weekend.

It’s perhaps the biggest music event to take place at Heaton Park this year - well, one of two huge musical events set to take place at Heaton Park this year (along with Oasis .)

But Parklife 2025 has once again roped together an incredible eclectic mix of musicians taking over Manchester, with headliners 50 Cent and Charli XCX complimented by a number of acts across the two days in June - including one on my ‘must-see’ list, Marc Rebillet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So ahead of this year’s festival, and with tickets selling out fast, we’ve brought together some essential information you will need to know before heading along this year; from what train station in Manchester you should be heading to all the way through to the classic banned items list to avoid blushes.

The information provided is accurate as of writing, based on the Parklife 2025 website and ticket terms and conditions. The weather, of course, is subject to change.

So here is (almost) everything you need to know ahead of this year’s Parklife festival in Manchester.

Everything you need to know ahead of Parklife 2025 - so far

Where is Parklife 2025 taking place?

Parklife 2025 is set to take place on June 14 and 15 2025.

When is Parklife 2025 taking place?

Parklife will once again be taking place at Heaton Park, Middleton Rd, Manchester M25 2SW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there any age restrictions to attend Parklife 2025?

Unfortunately, those under 17 cannot attend. 17-year-olds must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Who is performing at Parklife 2025?

Charli XCX is one of the big names set to perform at Heaton Park at this year's Parklife festival. | Getty Images for The Recording A

As of writing (May 6 2025) the following acts have been confirmed for Parklife 2025:

50 Cent

Charli Xcx

Jorja Smith

Peggy Gou

Pawsa

Bicep

Overmond

Present Chroma Av Dj Set

Confidence Man

Lola Young

Hybrid Minds

Rudimental

Chris Stussy

Marc Regillet

Steve Angello

Ewan Mcvicar

Mochakk

Skream & Benga

Flo

Hedex

Bou

Andy C

Armand Van Helden

Josh Baker

Ki/Ki

Dj Heartstring

Joy Orbison

Interplanetary Criminal

Girls Don't Sync

Salute True Vision

Mau P

Antony Szmierek

Max Dean

Rossi

Partiboi69

Prospa

Divine

Chloé Caillet

Dj Gigola

Alex Farell

Malugi

Fish56octagon

Chaos In The Cbd

K Motionz

D.O.D

Paul Woolford

Mella Dee

Obskür

Todd Edwards

Sally C

Cam

Simone

Luuk Van Dijk

Notion

Basslayerz

Morgan Seatree

Sota

Conducta

Bakey

Oppidan

Jodie Harsh

Y Uqt

Effy

Paige Tomlinson

L.P. Rhythm

A Little Sound

Enzo Is Burning

Murphy's Law

Champion

Faster Horses

Kyle Starkey

Inafekt

Surusinghe

Sant Ludo

Ghoulish

Diffrent

Harriet Jaxxon

Club Angel

Jd Cliffe

Joella Jackson

Miley Serious

Blive 247

Eksman

Ic3

Strategy

Nautica

Gina Breeze

Aletha

Shuffa

North Base

Pach

Tempza

Carasel

Krysko

Reason

Truthos Mufasas Piper

Fox

T-Man

Chunky

Riko Dan

Mark Xtc

Obp Jelsen 2 Stocked Up 8 Simmo

Leaha

Jolie P

Mix-Stress

Urbi

Nicola Bear

Beccs Vernon

Joe Motion

Yami

Hold Tightojs

Larishka B2B Butchaboi

What time do gates open for Parklife 2025?

Parklife gates open from 12pm GMT on June 14 2025 and 1pm GMT on June 15 2025. Both days are scheduled to finish at 11pm GMT, with last entries onto the festival site taking place at 5pm GMT both days.

How do I get to Parklife 2025?

By car

To ensure smooth operations at this year's Parklife, attendees should be aware of several traffic management measures. Expect delays when exiting the official car park due to road closures and traffic orders around Heaton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those being picked up or picking up attendees, a designated pick-up point is available at Sainsbury’s Superstore car park (M9 0QS) from 10pm GMT onwards, providing a safe waiting area. Importantly, on-street parking near the event site is strictly prohibited; vehicles will be towed and impounded.

Drivers are urged to utilize the official event car park. Additionally, Junction 19 of the M60 will be closed from 7pm GMT on both event nights.

Taxis are a prevalent choice, with designated Manchester and Bury Hackney Carriage Taxi Ranks located on Blackley New Road and outside the Woodthorpe pub on Bury Old Road , respectively. Attendees are strongly advised to avoid unlicensed taxis due to safety concerns.

Private hire vehicles should be directed to the designated pick-up point at Heaton Park Sainsbury’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By train

The Metrolink system, including stops and fare zones ahead of Parklife 2025. | TFGM

Those travelling to Manchester will want to head to Victoria Station , where you can then access the tram system in Manchester to get to Heaton Park.

Trams will run every six minutes, with the Heaton Park stop providing direct access to the West Gate entrance. Attendees can also purchase a dedicated bus transport ticket for £5.50 per day or £11 for the weekend, facilitating travel from Manchester City Centre to Heaton Park via the Manchester Bee Network ; advance purchase is highly recommended to minimize queuing.

Please note that for return journeys, Heaton Park Metrolink station will close at 9 PM, requiring attendees to use Bowker Vale Metrolink station instead.

By coach or bus

Big Green Coach is offering day return coach services as the official travel partner. This service provides direct transportation to the festival gates from 22 UK pick-up locations, aiming to reduce travel planning for attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weekend ticket holders can utilize the coach service for both days. Pick-up locations include Barnsley, Birkenhead, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Bristol Parkway, Chester, Doncaster, Huddersfield, Lancaster, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London Victoria, Loughborough, Nottingham, Preston, Sheffield, Stoke on Trent, Warrington, Wrexham, and York.

Those however who want to get a bus when in Manchester to Heaton Park, the Parklife Shuttle offers continuous service from the corner of Aytoun Street and Minshull Street (M1 2DD) , near Piccadilly train station , to the festival site, with journeys taking approximately 30 minutes.

On Saturday, the first shuttle departs at 9:30am GMT, with the last at 4:30pm GMT; on Sunday, the first departs at 10:30am GMT, and the last at 4:30pm GMT. Shuttles depart every 10 minutes or when full. Expect peak-time queues, particularly between 1pm GMT and 3pm GMT, potentially lasting up to 45 minutes.

Return shuttles from the festival site to Manchester City Centre, dropping off at Shudehill Interchange , begin at 6:30pm GMT and operate until the site is cleared, departing when full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I camp at Parklife 2025 - what accommodation is there?

No, Parklife is not a camping festival and all attendees will be asked to leave the site at the end of the event at 11pm GMT - no cars are permitted to park overnight in the allocated car parks either.

Those looking for accommodation around the area might want to look at Travelodge , Premier Inn , Ibis or a number of AirBnB’s that might be available (still) in the area.

Can I leave the Parklife 2025 festival site and return on the same day?

Unfortunately, there are no passouts for Parklife 2025 due to security reasons. The festival has stated they’ll “have plenty of food & drink options and you can visit the Medical/Welfare area if you need any assistance.”

What items can and can I not bring with me to Parklife 2025?

Ah yes - to avoid any dramas at the gates of Heaton Park, be advised not to bring the following items with you:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No Alcohol or Liquids of Any Kind

No Drugs Including ‘Legal Highs’ or Nitrous Oxide

No Knives or Weapons

No EPOS Machines

No Aerosols, Sprays or Pressurised Containers Permitted

No Flag Poles

No Balloons

No Clothing, Garments or Items Which Promote Cultural Appropriation

No Glass

Compact Umbrellas Permitted, No Golf Umbrellas

Admission is Subject to Search

No Under 17’s – 17 Year Olds Must be Accompanied by a Responsible Guardian Aged 18 or Over. (Maximum of 4 Under 18’s Per Responsible Guardian).

No Food

No Perfumes or Aftershaves

No Dogs

No Flares or Fireworks

No Bikes

No Re-Entry

No Drink of Any Kind [Empty Plastic Refillable Bottle are Allowed – Up to 500ml, No Metal Bottles, Free Water Points are Located Across the Festival]

Sun Cream or Lotion Sized at 200ml or Less in Original Containers, Vape Liquid, and Eye Drops in Standard Plastic 10ml Containers Will Be Allowed but Contents May Be Tested on Arrival

No Laser Pens or Pointers

No Professional Cameras, Including Professional Camera Equipment (e.g. Camera Stand, Lenses, and Selfie Sticks)

No Audio Recording Equipment, Noise-Making Devices

No Skateboards and Rollerblades, Hover-Boards, Scooters, Bicycles, and Other Personal Motorized and Non-Motorized Vehicles

No Unauthorized Solicitation or Marketing Materials (e.g., Handbills, Flyers, Stickers)

No Drones or Unmanned Aerial Systems

No Unofficial Tabards and Reflective Hi Vis Jackets

No Rucksacks or Large Bags (Small Bags (That are Not Rucksacks) are Allowed Into the Festival With the Dimensions W21cm x H30CM x D8cm (A4 Size)).

No Selfie-Sticks

Filming and Photography in the Gate Areas is Not Allowed.

What’s the weather meant to be like for Parklife 2025?

A bit early, but we’ve done it with the other festivals we’ve covered so far. According to Accuweather , the average temperatures at Heaton Park during the month of June have been a high of 20° and a low of 12° - but always check closer to the event.

Are there any tickets left to attend Parklife 2025?

Yes, there are still weekend and day tickets to attend Parklife 2025, with additional VIP and hospitality packages for those who are looking for a more ‘comfy’ time at Heaton Park. For more information on all the options at your disposal, visit Ticketmaster UK .

Looking for some guides for other music festivals in the UK? Check out our helpful tips for Glastonbury, Wireless, Creamfields, Download, TRNSMT or Latitude 2025.