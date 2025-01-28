Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Heaton Park is set to party like it’s a birthday with the announced 50 Cent is playing Parklife 2025 🎪🎶🎤

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester festival Parklife have revealed their final artist announcement.

50 Cent, Jorja Smith, Peggy Gou and ‘loopdaddy’ are among the final acts confirmed for the June festival.

They join Charli XCX, Girls Don’t Sync and more - check out the full and final line-up.

50 Cent is set to join Charli XCX as your headline acts at this year’s Parklife festival, held at Heaton Park in June 2025!

A full announcement of the final acts heading to Manchester this year has been revealed, with 50 Cent now confirmed for two UK festivals this season, following on from the announcement he is set to headline TRNSMT 2025 in Glasgow later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement has also revealed that revered singer-songwriter Jora Smith is also heading to Heaton Park, alongside new acts including Peggy Gou, Pawsa, Bicep (and their Chroma AV DJ set), Rudim3ntal, Armand Van Helden and many, many more.

We’d also be remiss not to spot what we believe is set to be one of the most exciting sleeper sets at this year’s festival; Marc Rebillet, also known as ‘loopdaddy,’ has also been announced for Parklife 2025. Expect some incredibly explosive, energetic looped electronics in what could be a can’t miss performance at this year’s festival.

Parlife 2025 - final line-up announcement

50 Cent and Jorja Smith are among the new names joining Charli XCX in Heaton Park this year, as Parklife 2025 reveal their final list of acts. | Getty Images

50 Cent

Charli XCX

Jorja Smith

Peggy Gou

Pawsa

Bicep Present Chroma AV DJ Set

Overmono

Confidence Man

Lola Young

Hybrid Minds

Rudim3ntal

Chris Stussy

Marc Rebillet

Steve Angello

Ewan McVicar

Mochakk

Skream & Benga

Flo

Hedex

Bou

Andy C

Armand Van Helden

Josh Baker

Ki/Ki

DJ Heartstring

Joy Orbison

Interplanetary Criminal

Girls Don’t Sync

Mau P

Antony Szmierek

Salute Presents True Vision

Max Dean

Rossi.

Partiboi69

Malugi

Prospa

Sam Divine

Chloé Caillet

DJ Gigola

Alex Farell

D.O.D

Paul Woolford

Fish56Octagon

Mella Dee

Chaos in the CBD

K Motionz

Todd Edwards

Sally C

4am Kru

Sim0ne

Luuk Van Dijk

Notion

Basslayerz

Obskür

Morgan Seatree

Sota

Conducta

Bakey

Oppidan

Jodie Harsh

Y U QT

Effy

Paige Tomlinson

L.P. Rhythm

A Little Sound

Enzo Is Burning

Murphy’s Law

Champion

Faster Horses

Kyle Starkey

Inafekt

Surusinghe

Saint Ludo

Ghoulish

Diffrent

Harriet Jaxxon

Club Angel

JD Cliffe

Joella Jackson

Miley Serious

Blive 247

Eksman

IC3

Strategy

Nautica

Gina Breeze

Aletha

Shuffa

North Base

Pach

Tempza

Carasel

Krysko

Rich Reason

Truthos Mufasa

Tonn Piper

Fox

T-Man

Chunky

Riko Dan

OBP: Jelsen B2B Stocked Up B2B Simmo

Mark XTC

Leaha

Mix-Stress

Urbi

Nicola Bear

Beccs Vernon

Jolie P

Joe Motion

Yami

Hold Tight DJs

Larishka B2B Butchaboi

Stage Takeovers From: XXL, Worried About Henry, Ghosts of Garage, YES

When does Parklife 2025 take place?

Parklife 2025 is scheduled to take over Heaton Park on June 14 and June 15 2025.

Where can I get tickets to Parklife 2025?

Presale tickets

Three+ Presale Tickets will be on-sale from 10am on January 28 2025, with limited pre-sale tickets through PL25 sign ups from 10am on January 30 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General festival tickets

Remaining ticket sales will commence from 10am on January 31 2025 through Ticketmaster and Parklife’s official website.

Still curious who could play Wireless Festival in 2025? Why not take a look at our article on the popular guesses fans are making ahead of the London festival’s announcement?