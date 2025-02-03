What time is Out There on ITV tonight? Schedule and channel details
- Martin Clunes’ crime series Out There comes to an end tonight.
- The final episode is scheduled to air in a matter of hours.
- ITV has confirmed what time episode six will start.
ITV’s Out There will come to a dramatic conclusion in just a few hours. The Martin Clunes crime series has kept audiences on the edge of their seats over the last few weeks.
Viewers will find out what happens to Nathan and Johnny Williams as the show comes to an end. It replaced Playing Nice on the broadcaster’s schedule and completed a stellar double bill to start 2025.
But when will the final episode start and end? Here’s all you need to know - including channel details.
What time is Out There on TV tonight?
The sixth and final episode of the Martin Clunes drama will be broadcast on ITV today (February 3). It is due to start at 9pm on the terrestrial TV channel, it has been confirmed.
The episode will run until 10pm, including advert breaks. It means the last episode is the same length as the previous episodes - no extended conclusion.
Which channel is Out There on?
The show has been airing on ITV1 throughout its run this winter. And for the final episode this will continue.
It will also be available on catch up on ITVX. If you can’t wait until tonight, the whole boxset is available to binge right now - whether you are catching up on the series, or watching the last episode.
You can also watch all of Playing Nice via the app right now. If you missed out on it earlier in 2025.
