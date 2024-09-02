Are you one of the lucky ones that have picked up a ticket for Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour, or are you like so many others perturbed over the dynamic pricing for the vaunted tickets?
While much discourse since tickets went on sale through Ticketmaster (and subsequently swamping secondary seller websites) regarding the price of seeing a concert once again, those who have secured their tickets to one of the group’s 2025 shows are now discussing who could support the group during their shows?
Blossoms have already confirmed that they will be one of the support acts for Liam and Noel Gallagher, after alluding to the fact at their headline show at Wythenshawe Park, dropping a similar teaser Liam did at Leeds and Reading Festival 2024.
According to The Sun, sources have confirmed the band will be opening for the group, having already supported Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds earlier in the year. No suggestions as to what shows the band will support Oasis on, if not the entire tour.
But that has led to some discussion in the office; who else could open for Oasis during their eagerly anticipated reunion shows in 2025? We went on the idea that, akin to their celebrated shows at Knebworth in 1996, the shows might be a mini-festival of sorts, so here’s our fantasy booking of who could also support the band during their 2025 tour.
