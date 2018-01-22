Young stars get a chance to shine at Bedford jazz night

Some of London’s most creative young jazz musicians are coming to the White Horse in Bedford on Monday January 29.

The band will feature Owen Dawson on trombone, Michael De Souza on guitar, Huw Willaims on bass and session organiser Mark Hale on drums.

Michael De Souza is a versatile and in-demand jazz guitarist, as well as a prominent figure amongst the current wave of improvising musicians emerging from the London scene. Having attended Leeds College of Music and the Royal Academy of Music, he has learnt from some of the world’s finest jazz musicians and teachers.

Award-winning trombonist Owen Dawson has worked in the West End and played with some of the UK’s finest big bands, including the BBC Big Band and the Syd Lawrence Orchestra.

Huw Williams was the winner of the 2012 Yamaha Jazz Scholars Prize from The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

He draws on a rich combination of his Welsh roots, his training in jazz and the contemporary creative music scenes in London, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The music starts at 8.30pm with suggested contributions of £5 per listener to ensure the musicians receive a fair fee for their performance.