World-class orchestra wows children at concert in Bedford Corn Exchange

Some 700 children from 15 state schools were taken on a musical guided tour of a world-class orchestra.

The Orchestra Unwrapped concert at Bedford Corn Exchange is part of a project to introduce children aged 7-11 to the Philharmonia Orchestra’s instruments, players and music.

It featured everything from Strauss to The Simpsons theme tune.

Despite being only in its second year in Bedford, the project is already oversubscribed, with a waiting list of borough schools wanting to take part.

The unique concert series and was brought to Bedford for the first time in 2016 thanks to the help and support of The Harpur Trust.

The concert was introduced by composer and presenter Paul Rissmann, who guided the children on a fun and interactive journey through the Orchestra’s

A giant screen also displayed art work produced by the children ahead of the concert, as well as visuals to help bring the music alive.

David Russell, the Chief Executive of The Harpur Trust said: “A number of Trustees attended the concert back in 2016 which we had funded as part of our 450th anniversary celebrations. They were so moved by the reaction of the children, and impressed by the subsequent feedback from schools, that they decided to continue to fund the project for the foreseeable future.”

He added, “There is no doubt that this project has a huge impact on the children, and greatly enhances the music provision within local schools through the workshops provided as part of the programme.”

Fflur Huysmans, Head of Education at the Philharmonia, commented: “We are proud to be Bedford’s resident orchestra for over 20 years, and that thanks to The Harpur Trust’s support, hundreds more of the Borough’s schoolchildren will be able to experience the thrill of live music on their doorstep.”

The Philharmonia’s next public concert at Bedford Corn Exchange takes place on Tuesday March 20. Tickets start at £14 and are available from the Philarmonia Box office (020 7921 3907), in person at Bedford Corn Exchange or online www.philharmonia.co.uk/concerts/seasons/68/1718_season_-_bedford