Theatre of Hate bring their pioneering post-punk to Bedford

Post punk outfit Theatre Of Hate are back in the region to headline Esquires on July 26.

Formed in 1980 by Kirk Brandon, the band’s debut double-A-side single, Legion/ Original Sin, topped the independent chart and Westworld, their debut album, produced by Mick Jones from The Clash and released in 1982, held the number one position for 21 weeks.

The band supported the likes of The Clashand Ian Dury before imploding in 1982. Since reforming earlier this decade, the band continued to tour and released their first new album in more than 30 years in 2016. Kirk, Stan Stammers and John Lennard will be joined by current Spear Of Destiny band member Adrian Portas on guitar and Chris Bell on drums. Support is by The Membranes. Tickets cost £18 in advance. Doors open at 7.30pm.

kirkbrandon.com