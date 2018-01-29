Star names come to Bedford to raise money for theatre

Internationally renowned pianist Lucy Parham is making her third visit to Bedford to present another of her acclaimed ‘composer portraits’.

The subject this time is Franz Liszt, with the show called Odyssey of Love – Liszt and his Women.

Readings will be given by the distinguished actors Joanna David, known for television roles including the BBC’s 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, and Robert Glenister, star of TV hits Hustle and Cold Feet.

Odyssey of Love was premiered in 2008 and has been performed throughout the UK and internationally. Liszt’s intimate letters and diaries come to life and he emerges as the likeable and contradictory individual that he clearly was. The programme tightly connects words, music and poetry.

The performance is in aid of the Sharnbrook Mill Theatre’s £300,000 ‘Warm-Up’ appeal to enable a green energy-based heating and natural ventilation system to be installed at their converted water mill theatre .

The concert takes place at the Quarry Theatre on Sunday February 11 from 7pm, with a Champagne reception from 6.15pm.

Tickets cost £20. Visit www.quarrytheatre.org.uk to book.