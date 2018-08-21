Skiffle, punk and wit aplenty promised as The Ouse Valley Singles Club come to Bedford

East Anglia’s favourite and Bedford’s own new wave skiffle band The Ouse Valley Singles Club return to Esquires next month.

Described as one of the most original outfits currently playing the live circuit, the band are fully self-promoted with the aid of their online videos and huge social media presence.

They have gigged almost every weekend over the past two years, honing their craft and building a massive following of loyal fans as they go.

They combine the sounds and traditions of 1950s skiffle with the energy of punk and the swing of rock and roll, while occasionally dropping some reggae flavour into the mix. All this is layered with comical folk-like story-telling, often crossing the parameters of what is deemed to be politically correct but keeping things tongue-in-cheek.

Gig-goers are promises a show that gives a comical observational account of everyday tales of woe with a razor sharp observational narrative whilst rocking the crowds with their infectious earworms.

The band have headlined Peterborough Beer Festival and opened to several thousand revellers on the main stage at Bedford’s River Festival. As well as being a regular feature at events such as Cambridge’s Strawberry Fair, The OVSC are no strangers to the festival circuit, having performed at Boomtown, Bestival, Rhythmtree, Nozstock, Mosley Folk and Lunar Festival, Truckfest, Rhythms of The World festival, Lodestar, Henry’s Little Big Gig, Harlequin Festival, Maui Waui, Green Meadows and Glastonbudget among many others.

Highlights of their career include supporting Chas and Dave on their 2014 tour, warming up for Sir Bob Geldolf and The Boomtown Rats in the main arena at the Great British Alternative Music Weekender at Butlin’s Skegness and providing warm-up for the likes of Pete Doherty, The Wonderstuff and the poetical musical comedy favourite KATG.

They play Esquires on Friday, September 7. Tickets cost £8 in advance. Visit seetickets.com to book or buy in person from Esquires Bar.