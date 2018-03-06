Sax player for the stars plays at Bedford pub’s jazz night

Tenor saxophonist Frank Griffith will lead a quartet at the next Monday Night Jazz session at the White Horse in Bedford on March 12.

Born in Eugene, Oregon, in 1959, Frank lived in New York City from 1980 to 1995. While there he worked with Ron Carter, Jon Hendricks and Jack McDuff and played lead alto with the Glenn Miller Orchestra for a nationwide tour in 1984.

He has also worked with the orchestras of Toshiko Akiyoshi, Mel Lewis, Buddy Rich and Mel Torme. He has recorded with guitarist/singer John Pizzarelli on his CD’s All Of Me and Naturally and produced and arranged for guitarist Dave Stryker’s Steeplechase CD Nomad.

Moving to London in 1996, Frank has arranged for Mark Nightingale, Tony Coe, Norma Winstone and Joe Temperley.

Now a resident of Bedford, Frank currently performs regularly with vocalists, Cleo Laine, Jacqui Dankworth and pianist/singer Charlie Wood, in the Bedford area as well as The Stables in Wavendon.

Frank will be joined on the night by Ross Stanley on Hammond organ, Artie Zaitz on guitar and Mark Hale on drums.

The music starts at 8.30pm with suggested contributions of £5 per listener to ensure a fair fee for the musicians.