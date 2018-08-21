Rain Man takes to stage in Milton Keynes

A much-loved story of an autistic genius and his brother takes to the stage in Milton Keynes next month.

Inspired by the heart-warming Oscar-winning 1988 film, which starred Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman and won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Actor, Rain Man runs at Milton Keynes Theatre from Monday, September 3, to Saturday, September 8.

When self-centred salesman Charlie Babbitt discovers that his long-lost brother Raymond, an autistic savant with a genius for numbers, has inherited the family fortune, he sets out to get ‘his half’.

Charlie ‘borrows’ Raymond from the institution where he has spent most of his life, and the two brothers embark on a trip across America where Charlie soon discovers that Raymond is worth more than he could have ever imagined.

Mathew Horne stars as Raymond Babbit opposite Ed Speleers as Charlie Babbit.

Mathew Horne is best known for playing Gavin in the much-loved, double Bafta-winning comedy series Gavin and Stacey, as well as the BBC series The Catherine Tate Show and Jack Whitehall’s Bad Education. His most recent West End stage credit was The Miser opposite Griff Rhys Jones and Lee Mack.

Ed Speleers starred as Jimmy Kent in the Golden Globe award winning series Downton Abbey. His breakthrough came after landing the lead role in the fantasy blockbuster Eragon, since when he has starred in many films and TV series and has just been announced as joining the cast of Outlander.

The production will be directed by Jonathan O’Boyle whose credits include Rasheeda Speaking, This House and Hair, winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off West End Production.

The play runs at 7.30pm each evening, with a matinee on the Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Call 0844 871 7652 or visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book or for more information.