Power and melody combine in rousing Bedford concert

Trumpets and horns shout out in terror, the violins sob with longing – when Tchaikovsky wears his heart on his sleeve, there’s emotion in every note.

And music lovers in Bedford can revel in the great composer’s works at the Corn Exchange on Saturday, April 7.

Michael Collins will conduct the Philharmonia Orchestra at the concert, which will feature Brahms’ St Anthony Variations (Variations on a theme of Haydn), Birchall’s Labyrinth for Cello and Orchestra, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.4.

A spokesperson for the orchestra described the Tchaikovsky “a no-holds-barred musical autobiography, drenched in melody”, adding: “It’ll make a sensational finish to a concert that begins with Brahms at his wittiest and most mellow, and includes a fascinating new musical adventure from the Philharmonia’s very own Richard Birchall.”

The concert begins at 7.30pm. Visit www.philharmonia.co.uk to book.

The orchestra’s season of concerts concludes on Wednesday, May 9, with an evening entitled Passion and Poetry, featuring works by Wagner, Liszt, Verdi and Massenet.

The orchestra will be conducted by rising star Christoph Altstaed.