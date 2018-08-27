Music takes centre stage in September at the Corn Exchange in Bedford

It’s a big month for music at the Corn Exchange in Bedford this September as pop, soul, funk and a leading tribute act come to the venue.

Jason Donovan presents his Amazing Midlife Crisis tour on Thursday, September 6. Celebrating his 50th birthday and with a wealth of tantalising tales under his belt, this autobiographical show will zigzag back and forth through his life, with stories about Neighbours, Ten Good Reasons, Kylie, Joseph, I’m A Celebrity, Strictly and much more.

It’s a chance for fans to hear some new stories plus some favourite songs.

Tickets cost £25 and the show starts at 7.30pm.

Incognito are widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the English acid jazz movement and play at the venue on Friday, September 14.

The band has been a source of inspiration for audiences of all ages all around the world for 40 years. Incognito are a 12-piece from the jazz, funk, and soul world, initially formed by Jean Paul ‘Bluey’ Maunick and Paul ‘Tubbs’ Williams. They won renown for classic hits such as Nights Over Egypt, Always There feat. Jocelyn Brown, Don’t You Worry Bout a Thing feat. Stevie Wonder and more.

Supporting Incognito will be Norman Jay MBE, one of the most respected and popular DJs in the world today. Co-founder of the legendary Good Times Sound System and London dance music station KissFM, Jay fostered the ‘Rare Groove’ scene, pushing the boundaries of the UK’s emerging club culture, and was made an MBE for services to music.

The ever-popular vocal group The Three Degrees come to Bedford on Friday, September 21. Formed in 1963 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, they sang at Prince Charles’ 30th birthday party and were guests at his wedding to Diana. The Three Degrees are known for their soulful voices, beautiful gowns and glamorous stage shows.

Absolute Bowie present 50 Years of Bowie on Saturday, September 29, taking audiences on a trip that presents all his best-loved personas in all their glory.

