In-demand players at Bedford jazz night

One of the top sidemen and band leaders on the jazz scene today performs in Bedford next week.

Guitarist Ofer Landsberg will lead the Monday Night Jazz session at the White Horse on August 13 alongside Pete Whittaker on Hammond organ and Mark Hale on drums.

Shortly after his arrival in New York aged 17, Ofer was performing regularly with jazz greats such as pianist Frank Hewitt, legendary drummer Jimmy Lovelace, pianist Gil Coggins and Jimmy Wormsworth. Distinguishing himself as a striking talent and key player within the scene, he frequently fronted gigs at the celebrated clubs Smalls and Fat Cat including the likes of Ari Roland, Zaid Nasser, Mike Mullins, Dwayne Clemons, Chris Byars and Sacha Perry.

Now Ofer lives in London and has established himself as one of the top sideman and band leaders on the jazz scene today, regularly performing early and late shows at Ronnie Scott’s, Cable Cafe, Kansas Smitty’s and many other venues across London.

Pete Whittaker was born and grew up in Wolverhampton. From an early age he was fascinated by all things musical, and as a youngster attempted to teach himself guitar and clarinet, while having lessons on piano and violin.

Pete got into jazz at college, moving from jazz piano to Hammond organ once he discovered the work of Jimmy Smith. Having been inspired by the sound of the Blue Note and Verve albums from the 1950s and ‘60s, he grew determined to recreate the sounds for himself, and his professional life as a jazz organist began.

Since moving to London in the late 1990s, Pete has played with many fine jazz musicians including bands such as The Filthy Six, John Etheridge’s Blue Spirits, Nigel Price Organ Trio and Gareth Lockrane’s Grooveyard.

The music starts at 8.30pm.

Admission is free but there is a recommended contribution of £5 per listener to ensure the musicians receive a fare fee and to ensure the continuation of the weekly jazz night.