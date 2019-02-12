Honeyblood ready return to Esquires in Bedford

Honeyblood will make their return to the region later this year in support of their third album In Plain Sight.

The new record, which is out in May, finds Stina Tweeddale at her most ambitious and focused yet. Three albums in, she has stepped forward to claim the mantle of the project she created seven years ago as her sole vision, working in collaboration with super-producer John Congleton.

Lead single, The Third Degree is out now and the LP is described as sonically gung-ho as peak era Garbage, or the modern-day likes of St Vincent.

Woven with mysterious themes of illusion and deception, Tweeddale describes the album as “one big trick”.

Playing with a new live band, Honeyblood return to headline Esquires in Bedford on June 7.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £12.50 in advance before fees.

In Plain Sigh is out on May 24 and available to pre-order now.

For more information and to book, visit www.honeyblood.co.uk