Hometown show for CC Smugglers at Bedford Esquires

The CC Smugglers are playing a hometown gig at Esquires on Friday.

The band has been working on the follow up to their 2015 album Write What You Know which they are currently funding via Pledge Music.

The Bedfordshire-based band started out as ‘guerrilla buskers’, hijacking queues waiting to see other artists, or commandeering underground trains and escalators.

They got their big break by playing outside every UK tour date of the two-time Grammy Award-winning Old Crow Medicine Show.

Not even a severed artery on his finger could stop frontman Richie Prynne – he delayed surgery to lead the six-piece on the audacious escapade.

So impressed were the band, they invited them to share the stage on the remaining dates.

Last summer saw them selling out venues and stealing the headlines at the Cornbury, Glastonbury and Camden Rocks Festivals among others.

They went on to play further afield at some of Europe’s biggest festivals including sharing the bill with Bruce Springsteen at the Werchter Festival in Belgium along with dates in The Netherlands, Germany and Czech Republic and more.

CC Smugglers combine the ghosts of American folk music, swing, jazz, country, ragtime and bluegrass.

However, listen more closely and you’ll hear contemporary touchstones such as hip hop, metal, dubstep, house and dancehall.

Support is by the Peanut Shuffle Club.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £14 in advance before