Enjoy a continental journey with Bedford Choral Society

Bedford Choral Society will take the audience on a European Journey at the Corn Exchange this weekend.

It features Fauré s Requiem, together with other works by Brahms and Vaughan Williams.

The two locally based soloists are Eve McGrath, soprano and Chris Williams, baritone.

The concert will also feature Bedford Sinfonia, and the conductor will be Michael Rose.

Chorus secretary Debbie Ward said: “Bedford Choral Society celebrated its 150th anniversary last year, and goes from strength to strength.

“We are sure this will be a very popular concert.”

The choir consists of nearly 150 voices- drawn from across the age range and the across the county and beyond- who converge on Bedford every Monday evening to rehearse at St Joseph’s and St Gregory’s school in Biddenham Turn.

The concert takes place on Saturday March 17 at 7.30pm. Standard tickets cost £13 and £16 with students tickets at £6.

Visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk or call the box office on 01234 718044 to book or for more information.