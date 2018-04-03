Cult legends from Japan play Esquires date

Japanese punk trio Shonen Knife headline Esquires in Bedford on April 14.

Formed in Osaka in 1981 and inspired by the likes of The Ramones, the band crafted their own idiosyncratic songs, fashioned brightly coloured outfits and DIY albums.

In 1985, K Records released Burning Farm in the United States. Deals with Sub Pop and various majors followed and 1989 saw the crème of the alternative rock scene including Sonic Youth, L7 and Redd Kross covering their favourite Shonen Knife songs on the tribute album Every Band Has A Shonen Knife Who Loves Them.

They toured with Nirvana, The Breeders and as part of Lollapalooza as well as recording sessions for John Peel. The band returned to the UK after a gap of 16 years in 2009 and this month released the live album ALIVE! In Osaka.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £12.50 in advance.

www.thepadpresents.com