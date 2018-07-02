Club vibes to meet classical beauty as the Hacienda comes to Wrest Park

An orchestral reimagining of one of the most notable music scenes in British history comes to Wrest Park this summer.

Haçienda Classical sees the legendary Manchester club’s original DJ partnership of Graeme Park and Mike Pickering reinterpret seminal dance classics live with Manchester Camerata orchestra, conducted by Tim Crooks, and executively produced by Peter Hook.

The classical-meets-club concept has resulted in the breathing of new life into seminal club anthems including Blue Monday, Voodoo Ray, Good Life and Ride On Time.

And Peter Hook, who has long been a mainstay of the Manchester music scene, having played bass for Joy Division and New Order, is excited about bringing the experience to Bedfordshire.

He said: “I’ve always loved touring and visiting new places so coming to historical venues like Wrest Park is kind of novel for a rock and clubs person like me but entirely welcome.

“Hacienda Classical is something of an experience. It’s all about the artists, our great performers, the orchestra and the crowd, it’s about the interaction which creates the atmosphere there. It does remind me of the original club, people really going for it and they seem to have very much taken to it.”

DJ Graeme Park said: “I think the wonderful surroundings of Wrest Park will add to the whole atmosphere of what promises to be a special night.

“The atmosphere and vibe that you get at an outdoor event just can’t be beaten. Especially if the sun is shining. Mind you, even if the British weather lets you down it never stops a UK crowd getting vibed up to the max in the great outdoors.

“I regularly play in Bedfordshire and have DJ-ed at some great parties here recently so I’m very much looking forward to seeing some very familiar faces in the crowd.”

And conductor Tim Crooks added: “Wrest Park is going to be the show of the year! A great set, outstanding performers and a beautiful setting. This year the set expands on the past two years, with the inclusion of some timeless classics, plus a few surprises.

“Outdoor shows have their own special feeling, especially those in settings such as Wrest Park. There’s nothing better than looking out from the stage in a beautiful place, seeing thousands of people having a good time. I have lots of family just down the road, so looking forward to having a home crowd in attendance!”

Haçienda Classical comes to Wrest Park on Sunday, September 2, with special guests in the form of Orbital and Leftfield, both of which will play DJ sets. Visit ticketline.co.uk/heritage-live-concerts to book.