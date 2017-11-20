Choral society’s big year to culminate with big Bedford concert

Bedford Choral Society is one of the oldest choirs in the country – and its 150th anniversary year culminates with a concert this weekend.



The 130-strong choir will sing The Kingdom by Edward Elgar, accompanied by the Bedford Sinfonia, and soloists soprano Rebecca Botton, mezzo-soprano Jeanette Ager, tenor Ben Thapa and baritone Andrew Slater.

Ian Smith, who will conduct the choir, is excited by the prospect. He said: “The choir is going from strength to strength with many new members joining us this year to boost our numbers.”

The first concert by the choir was on April 30, 1867, and the current choir celebrated the anniversary on April 30, 2017, with a sell out concert, with the choir singing Lauda Sion by Mendelssohn, as featured at the inaugural concert.

The year has also featured an all-English summer concert, and will conclude with a carol concert on December 16 accompanied by Bedford Town Band.

Saturday’s concert takes place at the Corn Exchange, starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £16 or £13, with student tickets costing £6. Call 01234 718044 or visit bedfordcornexchange.co.uk to book.