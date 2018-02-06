ChameleonsVox announce Bedford gig to mark anniversary of classic album

Influential alternative post punks ChameleonsVox will be marking the 35th anniversary of their classic album Script of the Bridge with a headline gig at Esqures in June.

ChameleonsVox is the continuation of The Chameleons UK, one of the most influential guitar bands to come out of Manchester.

They feature vocalist, bassist and principle composer Mark Burgess, long time collaborators Yves Altana on drums and guitarists Neil Dwerryhouse and Chris Oliver.

To mark the anniversary, the band will be playing the album in full alongside tracks from their back catalogue.

ChameleonsVox headline Esquires in Bedford on Thursday, June 7.

Tickets cost £17 advance via Seetickets and go on sale on Thursday, February 8.

For more details, visit www.thepadpresents.com